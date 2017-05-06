40304
Flooding mayhem continues

Flooding mayhem continues this morning around the Central Okanagan.

Residents of the Ellison area report Mill Creek spilled its banks in their neighbourhood as well as in downtown Kelowna.

Spencer Road is flooded between Country View Estates and Country Rhodes, and some residents are said to be evacuating.

Resident Peter Neville says much of the road has been undermined, isolating Country View Estates.  

Residents were sandbagging Friday, with the help of the Ellison Fire Department.

Old Vernon Road is also flooded near its intersection with Bullman Road.  

"The bridge over Mill Creek at the north end of the Kelowna Airport is also reportedly under threat, although still intact at midnight," said Neville.

Another resident reports at least five houses are flooded in the Country Rhodes neighbourhood.

Nearby Mill Creek Regional Park is swamped.

