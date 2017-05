Photo: Jon Manchester

Kelowna firefighters responded to a suspicious fire at a Banks Road business overnight.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call reported flames inside a building on the 1500 block.

Fire crews arrived to a find a fire in the building as well as a broken glass door. RCMP were called to the scene as the fire was suspicious, says Platton Capt. Steve Wallick.

The fire was quickly extinguished. There was no one in the building at the time.