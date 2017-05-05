Filling sandbags together

Mill Creek flooded its banks early Friday morning, pouring into the yards, and eventually the basements, of dozens of creekside homes.

Residents near Ethel Street and Burne Avenue teamed up Friday to help minimize the damage to their homes and the homes of their neighbours.

Marilyn Strong has lived on Burne Avenue for 12 years, but she's never seen flooding like Friday. While her home wasn't hit by the flooding, she was out filling sandbags Friday afternoon.

“I quickly changed, put on my rain gear and came out with a shovel and started shovelling sand into sandbags,” Strong said smiling. “These guy are our neighbours, right, it's a small street.

“It's really nice to get a chance to see everyone working together.”

One of the residents on the block ordered several pizzas as a thank you to all the work their neighbours had put in.

Kris Stewart woke at 6 a.m. Friday to find two inches of water in her basement and flooding in her backyard, which borders Mill Creek on Ethel Street.

With the help of some friends, Stewart spent the day filling sandbags and trying to keep the water out of her yard and away from her house, but the water has continued to rise.

“I have no idea what time it is, but we've been laying sandbags since nine this morning,” she said Friday evening.

The house next door to Stewart, at 2002 Ethel Street, was evacuated later in the night.

Widespread flooding was seen across the province Friday, after heavy rains and warmer temperatures brought meltwater down from the mountains.

As of Friday evening, three homes had been evacuated in Kelowna, two due to a landslide, while 11 properties were evacuated west of Kamloops due to flooding.

About 90 homes near Fintry were put on evacuation alert due to flooding in the area.

Flooding and rains have also caused issues on Interior roads, with a washout slowing traffic on Highway 1 near Rogers Pass, and mudslides closing Highway 97A and Highway 1, south of Sicamous.