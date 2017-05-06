Paramedics put to test

Madison Erhardt

The Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) Kelowna campus is testing students on their final day of training.

"This professional and immersive simulation day is always a highlight for our students and many people volunteer their time to make the day a success," said Colin Zoobkoff, lead instructor at the Paramedic Academy."

Simulations took place at the JIBC Kelowna campus as well as various locations around the city.

"We divide our students into pairs and team them up with a BCAS paramedic who acts as their preceptor to provide oversight, guidance and feedback. We then dispatch them to their calls as if they were working for the ambulance service," Zoobkoff added.

There are currently 16 students in the program.

"The students learn a ton and they have fun doing it, Zoobkoff said."