Harrowing landing at YLW

Photo: Contributed

While many marvelled at Thursday night's lightning from the safety of solid ground, one Kelowna woman tells of a more harrowing experience.

Leanne Kruger was on a return flight from Calgary to Kelowna late Thursday.

Kruger said the descent into Kelowna was "very turbulent, there was lightning all around. It was scary."

"Whenever you get into the valley, it does get a little bumpy, but I haven't felt anything like this," Said Kruger. "This one was a doozy."

"We were trying to come in for a landing and the plane was bouncing all over the place. We got really close to the runway, then something happened," she said.

"The nose just went straight up. The engines were straining.

"We went straight up into these bright, lightning-filled clouds, which didn't seem like a good place to go, but I guess it was the only place to go. We went straight up for a really long time."

Kruger said the pilot spoke over the intercom and explained they were warned of strong wind gusts, which prevented the landing.

Despite a bumpy approach, she said the plane was able to land on the second try.

"Everyone broke into applause once we landed," she said.

Because of ongoing lightning, passengers were held on board as ground crews were unable to attach the ramp immediately.

Those with checked luggage also had to wait until crews were safely able to retrieve their bags.

"It was an ordeal, she said, but the Westjet pilots and crew were great."