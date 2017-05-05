Sand available, roads close

Photo: Contributed Flooding along Ethel Street in Kelowna, where water has risen six to eight inches in an hour.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Several streets around the Central Okanagan have been closed due to flooding from Thursday's storm.

In the City of Kelowna Bulman Road is closed from Shadow Ridge golf course to Heron Road.

In the City of West Kelowna, Gellatly Road is closed from the Canyon Ridge subdivision to the intersection with Boucherie Road due to flooding of Powers and Smith Creeks.

And Westside Road has single lane alternating traffic near the North Westside Firehall at Short’s Creek as debris is being cleared from the creek.

Sand is also being dropped off two two locations in Kelowna for residents who may need it for flood control.

Sand is being delivered to the corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue and to the Cook Street boat launch.

Original Story 12:40 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support emergency personnel and city crews responding to flooding and high water levels throughout the area.

Heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms combined with snowmelt from warm temperatures Thursday has seen the flow and level of all water courses rise. It’s expected the situation will continue at least through today.

The EOC reminds residents they are responsible for having tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from flooding.

Sandbags are available at local firehalls, but residents are responsible for providing their own sand.

Residents are advised to use extra caution around creeks. Fast-moving water may cause creek bank erosion, and creek bank edges may not be stable.

Boaters on the lake are encouraged to keep their speed down and watch for debris flushed out of area creeks.