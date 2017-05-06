Apartments evacuated

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

Homes on Pacific Court near Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna were evacuated overnight due to rising floodwaters.

Two apartment buildings containing many senior residents were evacuated with the help of firefighters and paramedics.

Those that needed help were assisted by the Salvation Army, a relative tells Castanet.

About 50 residents were affected as waters in nearby Mill Creek spilled into the ground floor of the buildings.

UPDATE: 8:10 p.m.

While sand to fill sandbags ran out for several hours Friday evening, the sand supply has been replenished.

Piles of sand have been dumped at 1948 Lindahl Street, at the corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue, as well as the Cook Street boat launch.

Additionally, sand is available at the Fire Hall at 2255 Enterprise Way until 10 p.m., and beginning again at 7 a.m. Saturday.

For those in West Kelowna, sand is available at Falcon Park on Green Bay Road, Casa Loma Beach Park on Casa Loma Road, and Pebble Beach Park at the end of Whitworth Road.

Sand is available for Joe Rich residents at the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Hall at 11481 Highway 33.

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

Three Kelowna homes have been evacuated Friday evening.

A home near Mill Creek at 2002 Ethel Street has been evacuated as water continues to spill over the banks, flooding yards and basements in the area.

Meanwhile, two homes on Lakeshore Road, at 6214 and 6490, have been evacuated due to a landslide in the area, that has crossed the road.

In addition to the evacuation, the slide has blocked access to six properties at the west end of Lakeshore Road.

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

An Emergency Support Services reception centre has been set up at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Ave., corner of Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue, to provide information to residents impacted by flooding.

Sandbags are no longer available at local firehalls. The Emergency Operations Centre will advise when supplies are restocked.

Works crews and emergency personnel continue to assess and respond to reports of localized flooding throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, the Ellison area and Fintry.

A number of roads have been affected by flooding.

In Lake Country, a portion of Beaver Lake Road is closed. In Kelowna, Bulman Road remains closed from Shadow Ridge golf course to Heron Road. In West Kelowna, Gellatly Road is closed from the Canyon Ridge subdivision to the intersection with Witt Road due to flooding of Powers and Smith Creeks. And Westside Road has single-lane, alternating traffic near the North Westside Firehall at Short’s Creek as debris is being cleared from the creek.

Crews will continue to monitor trouble spots, clearing culverts, beaver dams and other blockages that could lead to flooding.

ORIGINAL: noon

Creeks in the Central Okanagan are spilling their banks after Thursday night's storm.

A longtime resident by McDougall Creek in West Kelowna said she hasn't seen anything like it before.

"Last spring, it was roaring pretty good, but nothing like this," said Carol Forrest.

Allen Fillion, manager of public works for the city, was assessing the situation.

"We are experiencing large flow in a lot of creeks, after the heavy rain last night," he said. "We are out here checking things out, sandbagging and doing everything we can."

Gellatly Road has been closed near the Cove resort after Powers Creek breached its banks.

In Kelowna, shops on Adams Road in the Reid's Corner area, are starting to flood, according to merchants.

Mill Creek is also overflowing in the Enterprise Way area, causing water to flow down the street and swamping car dealership lots along the waterway.

Old Okanagan Highway and Shadow Ridge Golf Course are also experiencing flooding.