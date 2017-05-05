41299
A flood of concern

Creeks in the Central Okanagan are spilling their banks after Thursday night's storm.

A longtime resident by McDougall Creek in West Kelowna said she hasn't seen anything like it before.

"Last spring, it was roaring pretty good, but nothing like this," said Carol Forrest.

Allen Fillion, manager of public works for the city, was assessing the situation.

"We are experiencing large flow in a lot of creeks, after the heavy rain last night," he said. "We are out here checking things out, sandbagging and doing everything we can." 

Gellatly Road has been closed near the Cove resort after Powers Creek breached its banks.

In Kelowna, shops on Adams Road in the Reid's Corner area, are starting to flood, according to merchants. 

Mill Creek is also overflowing in the Enterprise Way area, causing water to flow down the street and swamping car dealership lots along the waterway.

Old Okanagan Highway and Shadow Ridge Golf Course are also experiencing flooding. 

