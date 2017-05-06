Get pup set for the beach

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kelowna is getting ready to add several new on and off-leash dog areas to its inventory.

This includes three new off-leash dog beaches.

The new dog areas were endorsed by city council last year.

The new dog beaches approved by council include Poplar Point Dog Beach, a small section of beach below the Sails which will be used as a cooling off beach, and Lake Avenue Beach, which is being added on a trial basis.

Several residents in the area of what is known as Mushroom Beach voiced their displeasure when council initially endorsed the two-year trial period.

Residents say it's already a public beach that's well used by people. However, some on council believe bringing different people, and their pets, to the beach, could deter some of the illegal activity going on at the beach.

Council will also be asked to make amendments to the current parks bylaw which will add 11 new on-leash parks, adding nearly 100 new hectares of dog parks in the city.

Parks manager Ian Wilson says they are aiming to have all the areas open for the May long weekend, however, he says contractor availability has been an issue.

The parks require proper fencing and signage before the areas are officially able to open.

Proposed bylaw changes will also make it easier for family gatherings and neighbourhood groups to use portable barbecues in parks as long as they do so safely. The previous language only allowed barbecues on beaches.

Another section of the bylaw has been modified to clarify that “damage” to a park may also include illegal

dumping or drainage of a substance into a park or a water body.

A new section also allows the city to recover any costs associated with the repair of damage to a park.