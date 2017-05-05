42092
Kelowna  

Kelowna on flood watch

Heavy rain resulting from Thursday night's storm has caused several creeks in the Central Okanagan, already running high, to breach their banks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has now closed two underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The trail under the Casorso Road bridge and on both sides of Mission Creek at the Gordon Drive bridge is closed until further notice.

Bruce Smith with the regional district says staff are monitoring creek levels along the entire length of the Mission Creek Greenway.

The regional district has also closed the trail at Glen Canyon Regional Park from Brown Road to and including the Gellatly Road parking area is due to flooding and high, fast flowing water in Powers Creek.

One resident who lives along Mission Creek says it has risen about two feet due to Thursday's storm.

Bulman Road, just south of Kelowna International Airport near Shadow Ridge Golf Course, is underwater, according to reports.

Residents along Mill Creek are reporting flooding in localized areas.

In West Kelowna, Gellatly Road has been closed near the Cove after Powers Creek breached its banks, flooding a portion of the road.

Numerous streets are also under an extreme amount of water due to the rain.

Report a Typo


