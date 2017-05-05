Storm expected to continue

Photo: Contributed

The storm that ripped through the Okanagan Thursday night could rear its ugly head again.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Okanagan Valley for Friday.

In a warning issued earlier this morning, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Thursday's storm brought with it a spectacular light show plus heavy winds and rain.

The rain has caused flooding to several areas around the Okanagan causing city crews to scramble in an attempt to clear ditches, drains and culverts.

There is one report Bulman Road is under water near Shadow Ridge golf course. Areas along Mill Creek on Ethel Street are also flooding.

In West Kelowna, McDougall Creek is rising quickly, and has almost breached its banks.

In the Vernon area, two separate outages has knocked out power to about 4,400 BC Hydro customers.

Nearly 1,500 customers in an area east of Grey Canal Road lost power about 6:25 this morning.

Another 2,900 customers in an area west of Bodwell Road, east of 37 Street, south of 39 Avenue and north of 15 Avenue, lost power shortly after 6 a.m.

There's no word when the power will be restored.

If you have flooding in your area, email us with comments, pictures and video to [email protected]