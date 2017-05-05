41776
Kelowna  

Wiring sparks attic fire

Faulty wiring is being blamed as a cause of a small attic fire in Kelowna overnight.

Just after 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the attic of a residence on Temple Court in Rutland.

The fire was extinguished, and two residents were displaced. They found accommodation, however, with the help of their landlord and Emergency Social Services.

The fire is not deemed suspicious, says Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke.

Three fire engines, 15 firefighters, rescue and command vehicles responded to the incident, along with RCMP and paramedics.

