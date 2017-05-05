Rescued from kitchen fire

Photo: Jon Manchester

Firefighters pulled a resident trying to fight a kitchen fire from a home in Kelowna Thursday evening.

About 6:15 p.m., arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the home on the 1500 block of Kelglen Crescent.

A resident had been trying to extinguish the fire and was assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation.

The cooking fire was quickly extinguished, but the kitchen suffered fire damage, with minor smoke damage to some of the main floor, says Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke.

Three fire engines, 16 firefighters, rescue and command vehicles, and a safety officer responded to the incident.