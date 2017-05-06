Big Bike is a ton of fun

Rob Balsdon

The Big Bike is rolling through downtown Kelowna.



The Heart and Stroke Foundation kicked off their 24th annual Big Bike Ride on May 3.

The four-day event supports heart disease and stroke research.

Participants will be riding the big bike around downtown Kelowna starting and ending at Kerry Park.

"It is one of the Heart and Stroke Foundation's biggest fundraisers," said Wendy Wright from the Heart and Stroke Foundation. "The program allows for the team to have a minimum of 14 and maximum of 29 people on a team fundraising."

"There is lots of cheering as we loop around Kelowna. It is literally one ton of fun," she said.

While participants follow the rules of the road and do not interfere with vehicle traffic, motorists are still advised to watch for increased cyclist traffic.



There will be limited parking on the south side of Bernard Avenue near the Sails to accommodate loading and unloading of participants for the duration of the event.

