Canada Day concert off

Photo: YouTube

There will be no sesquicentennial edition of the popular Canada Day Spectacular concert.

The symphony concert, put on by the Kelowna Canada Day Concerts Society, has been held, free of charge, the past 23 years, most recently, at Prospera Place.

Organizers say they can't put on the concert this year due to a declining volunteer base, difficulty recruiting directors and dwindling financial means.

The society is being dissolved.

“It has been a wonderful twenty-three years of music making, none of which could have been possible without the full dedicated support of the board of directors, volunteers, and musicians," said event founder and music director Leonard Camplin.

"Furthermore, it has been a pleasure to work with young musicians, which in turn has expanded their music education. I applaud all those wonderful supporters who have spurred me on in the performance of these concerts. I thank them whole-heartedly."

The Canada Day concert began in 1994, when the only event in Kelowna celebrating Canada Day was the popular Folkfest.

Over the years, the 80 to 90 piece Kelowna Pops Orchestra featured local musicians, as well as those from around the province and the United States.

The concert was nearly cancelled in 2010 due to uncertainly over the availability of a provincial grant. Grant funding was secured at the last minute, allowing the concert to go ahead.