Creeks expected to rise

High temperatures and more rain are expected to make area creeks and rivers rise even further.

The River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory, meaning river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

And with more rain in the forecast, things will likely get worse, before they get better.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Valley starting tonight and lasting through Friday.

A 30 per cent chance of rain is predicted for Saturday, but the precipitation will increase the volume of already fast-flowing creeks.

Warnings are being issued for the Southern Interior including Mission Creek in Kelowna and small streams and rivers around Princeton, Tulameen, Penticton, Osoyoos, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and surrounding areas.

But it's not just rain that has officials concerned.

A high pressure system is expected to intensify, bringing seasonally hot temperatures to the region.

The onset of hot weather will generate the first significant snow melt of the season. At higher elevations, snow melt is expected to be modest; however mid-elevation melt is expected to be significant. The recent wet weather has led to soil saturation and increased snow accumulation throughout southern B.C. will likely exacerbate streamflow response.

Small creeks and river systems are expected to rise significantly because of the snow melt and rainfall, with high flows Thursday to Saturday.

Information and pamphlets on flood preparedness, including a recommended method for sandbag diking, are available from the Regional District of Central Okanagan office, 1450 KLO Road and the main Kelowna fire hall on Enterprise Way.

More flood information can be found on the Be Prepared page of the Regional Emergency Operation Centre website and the Prepared BC website.

