Winefest's best awarded

The winners of the 2017 B.C. Best of Varietal Wine Awards have been unveiled.

More than 550 wines were entered into 26 different categories for the 23rd Spring Okanagan Wine Festival.

Finalists were narrowed down, and one overall winner was declared the best in each category.

New this year was an under/over $19 category for whites and an under/over $25 for reds.

“We are very fortunate to have this high level of talent selecting the stand-out wines for this year’s Best of Varietal, especially with the spectacular run of vintages, the competition to be the best could not have been any tougher,” said Luke Whittall, board member.

The awards are open to all licensed B.C. wineries that use 100 per cent fruit that is grown in the province.

Some of the top winners were:

  • British Columbia Best of Varietal Wine Awards - Wine of the Year : Wild Goose Vineyards & Winery – Mystic River Gewürztraminer, 2016
  • Best Cabernet Franc: Bench 1775 Winery – Cabernet Franc 2013
  • Best Cabernet Sauvignon: Nk’Mip Cellars Winery – Qwam Qwmt Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
  • Best Chardonnay $19 and Over: 50th Parallel Estate – Chardonnay 2015
  • Best Chardonnay Under $19: Nk’Mip Cellars Winery – Chardonnay 2015
  • Best Dessert Style Wine: Northern Lights Estate Winery – Seduction 2016
  • Best Gewürztraminer: Wild Goose Vineyards & Winery – Mystic River Gewürztraminer 2016
  • Best Icewine: Volcanic Hills Estate Winery – Riesling Icewine 2014
  • Best Merlot: Cassini Cellars – Nobilus 2013
  • Best Pinot Blanc: Kraze Legz Vineyard & Winery – Skaha Vineyard Pinot Blanc 2016
  • Best Pinot Gris $19 and Over: Hillside Winery – Unoaked Pinot Gris 2016
  • Best Pinot Gris Under $19: Arrowleaf Cellars – Pinot Gris 2016
  • Best Pinot Noir $25 and Over: Privato Vineyard and Winery – Grandé Reserve Pinot Noir 2012
  • Best Pinot Noir Under $25: Arrowleaf Cellars – Pinot Noir 2015
  • Best Red Blend Other - $25 and Over: Cassini Cellars – Quattro Collector’s Series 2012
  • Best Red Blend Other - Under $25: Monte Creek Ranch Winery – Hands Up Red 2015

To see a list of all the winners visit here.

