41783
40959

Kelowna  

Ready for an emergency?

- | Story: 196235

Only seven per cent of British Columbians are emergency ready, according to a new survey.

Ipsos Reid and St. John Ambulance conducted a survey that found 34 per cent of British Columbians rate their household’s level of emergency readiness as excellent or good, but only seven per cent are technically emergency ready.

Being emergency ready means creating an emergency plan, purchased an emergency supply kit and are trained in first aid and CPR.

“It is not enough for people to purchase a 72 hour emergency kit, to be really ready for any emergency, one needs to have an emergency plan, a kit of supplies, be trained to administer first aid and continue to maintain their supplies and skills for an emergency,” said Karen MacPherson, CEO of St. John Ambulance British Columbia and Yukon.

Emergency preparedness week is running from May 7 to 13.

The survey also found that only five per cent of the people studies have access to an emergency kit or AED at home.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40742
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3040234
1957 Capistran Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,100,000
more details


39260


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41263


You’ll never be as smooth as this kid

Must Watch
He definitely knows how to play the game. He’s going places.
Daily Dose – May 5, 2017
Daily Dose
This road may be closed but the Daily Dose never closes.
Daily Dose – May 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The lesson today is to buy more beer.
Jessica Biel loved surprise birthday party at her own restaurant
Showbiz
Justin Timberlake wowed his wife Jessica Biel with a birthday...
The best Star Wars pics for May the Force
Galleries
As the world celebrate Star Wars day, we’ve gathered our...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41656