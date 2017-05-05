Ready for an emergency?

Photo: Contributed

Only seven per cent of British Columbians are emergency ready, according to a new survey.

Ipsos Reid and St. John Ambulance conducted a survey that found 34 per cent of British Columbians rate their household’s level of emergency readiness as excellent or good, but only seven per cent are technically emergency ready.

Being emergency ready means creating an emergency plan, purchased an emergency supply kit and are trained in first aid and CPR.

“It is not enough for people to purchase a 72 hour emergency kit, to be really ready for any emergency, one needs to have an emergency plan, a kit of supplies, be trained to administer first aid and continue to maintain their supplies and skills for an emergency,” said Karen MacPherson, CEO of St. John Ambulance British Columbia and Yukon.

Emergency preparedness week is running from May 7 to 13.

The survey also found that only five per cent of the people studies have access to an emergency kit or AED at home.