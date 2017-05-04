Not very trusting, are you?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Castanet readers are fairly evenly split when it comes to trusting our provincial leaders.

Our poll question on Wednesday asked: Which provincial leader do you trust the most?

And Castanet readers were not shy in answering. The poll, admittedly not scientific, garnered more than 12,000 responses.

Topping the list was Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, with 3,481 votes, for a 28.48 per cent share of the total.

The NDP’s John Horgan was just over five points back, at 22.83 per cent, with 2,791 votes.

BC Liberal leader Christy Clark, the incumbent for Kelowna West, was not far behind at 21.72 per cent, with 2,655 votes.

That’s probably a statistical tie between the two main party leaders, and hints at a strong showing for Weaver, whose party may hold the balance of power even though he has no chance of forming government.

But, a major factor could be the 26.97 per cent who said they don’t trust any of the leaders.

A total of 3,296 voters chose the answer “None of them” to our poll question.