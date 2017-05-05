40304
40959

Kelowna  

Sick kids, fun day

- | Story: 196221

Scandia Golf and Games is opening its doors Saturday to some kids who could use a day of fun.

The amusement arcade is welcoming 29 children and youth who have battled cancer.

The kids are either cancer survivors or are currently facing cancer. Scandia said in a press release, it wants them to “just be kids again.”

The youths will enjoy the tourist attraction's arcade games, batting cages, indoor and outdoor mini golf and go karting.

The Camp Goodtimes families and staff will be given free run of the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3038762
315-3157 Casorso Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
38398




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


41323




TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40801