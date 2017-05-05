Sick kids, fun day

Photo: Bill Everitt

Scandia Golf and Games is opening its doors Saturday to some kids who could use a day of fun.

The amusement arcade is welcoming 29 children and youth who have battled cancer.

The kids are either cancer survivors or are currently facing cancer. Scandia said in a press release, it wants them to “just be kids again.”

The youths will enjoy the tourist attraction's arcade games, batting cages, indoor and outdoor mini golf and go karting.

The Camp Goodtimes families and staff will be given free run of the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.