Rogers jumps chambers

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has found a new executive director.

Dan Rogers, a former broadcast journalist and the former mayor of Prince George, recently made the jump to the 1,350-member chamber.

Prior to his new gig, Rogers ran the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce since 2014.

He arrived in Vernon after living and working in Prince George for more than 30 years, including three as the city’s mayor and multiple terms as a city councillor.

As the big cheese of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Rogers pushed for more collaboration between public and private-sector organizations and attempted to create programs to support the business community.

Rogers says he plans to continue similar initiatives in Kelowna, “while taking on the broader responsibilities of managing a larger operational staff of nine, a larger membership (and) year-round multiple events.”

For Rogers, Kelowna is “one of Canada’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, and a force to be reckoned with now, and in the future.”

The Kelowna Chamber has been headed by volunteers and a pair of interim executive directors since it began its search for a permanent replacement in January.

Rogers will work with the board and the operational staff as he prepares to take over full-time in June.