Kelowna  

Kelowna woman missing

RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Kelowna-area woman.

According to police, Jennifer MacDonald was last heard from early this morning.

While there is nothing to indicate foul play, Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says police would like to locate her quickly, as they are concerned for her health and well-being.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 33 years old
  • 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 cm)
  • 117 pounds (53 kg)
  • Auburn hair
  • Green eyes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

