Thief must be NHL fan

Photo: Video Surveillance

Signed NHL jerseys were stolen in a smash and grab at Rusty's Sports Bar and Grill overnight.

Kelowna RCMP arrived at the Dilworth Drive business about 3 a.m. and found the door and display cases had been smashed.

The thief also targeted a lotto terminal inside the bar area, but was unsuccessful.

“A perimeter was established in the area, and police service dog Ice conducted a search for the suspect, with negative results,” said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking out with an armload of jerseys.

The suspect had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.crimestoppers.net or by text at CRIMES (274637) ktown.