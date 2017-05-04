41299

Kelowna  

Thief must be NHL fan

- | Story: 196208

Signed NHL jerseys were stolen in a smash and grab at Rusty's Sports Bar and Grill overnight.

Kelowna RCMP arrived at the Dilworth Drive business about 3 a.m. and found the door and display cases had been smashed.

The thief also targeted a lotto terminal inside the bar area, but was unsuccessful.

“A perimeter was established in the area, and police service dog Ice conducted a search for the suspect, with negative results,” said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking out with an armload of jerseys.

The suspect had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.crimestoppers.net or by text at CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2683303
3919 Maddox Road
20.73 bedrooms Mark Kayban baths
$500,000
more details
38712




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Coral
Coral Kelowna SPCA >


40303




Everything that happens in one minute

Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and passing away, working and sleeping and it’s all happening,
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...
A purring malamute
Must Watch
Mammals are great, aren’t they?
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41692