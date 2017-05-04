42092
Garage fire doused

A garage fire spread into a home's mechanical room in Rutland overnight.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 500 block of Holbrook Road at 2 a.m. when residents reported smoke in the house.

The fire had extended through the garage wall into the mechanical room, but was extinguished without incident, says Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Steve Wallick.

Six occupants were unable to remain the home overnight and are in the care of Emergency Support Services.

The fire is not suspicious in nature.

