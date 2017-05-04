41776

Kelowna  

Ambitious performance

A unique collaborative show is taking place in Kelowna this weekend between the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Kelowna.

The two have banded together to create Canadiana Suite to celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“This is actually the very first time that Ballet Kelowna has performed to a symphony orchestra for an entire program,” said Simone Orlando Artistic Director, CEO Ballet Kelowna. “This is in-fact, the biggest production Ballet Kelowna has ever done.”

Due to the size of the theatre, scaffolding was used to create a space for the orchestra to perform creating a dynamic environment for the audience.

“The Kelowna Community Theatre and the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre have very small pits and they won’t fit our size orchestra,” said. “We still needed enough room on the stage for the dancers, so we had to go up.”

The orchestra will be built in three levels up above each other.

“It’s very ambitious and very unique,” said Lance Anderson, Musical Artist. “Real combination of jazz and classic and shows how they can be melded together.”

Influential musical icons involves include R. Murray Schafer, Gordon Lightfoot, and Oscar Peterson. The show will also include four world premieres from renowned Canadian choreographers Donald Sales, Gioconda Barbuto, Matjash Mrozewski, and Simone Orlando.

There will be three performance, May 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre and May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre.

“The live music just adds a whole other dimension to what we are doing,” said Orlando. “It really enlivens everything.”

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

