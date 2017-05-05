Duck and dodge for KGH

Madison Erhardt

A group of high school students raised funds for the Kelowna General Hospitals Prenatal Unit with a game of dodgeball.

Students from central Okanagan ducked, dodged, and took one for the team in the final showdown of the District Dodgeball Tournament.

Organized by the District Student Council, the tournament raises money for The KGH Foundation's Giving Giggles campaign, which supports new, state of the art equipment for the KGH Perinatal Unit.

"We're proud of the District Student Council all the students who organize and participate in this tournament," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools and CEO.

"They're leading by example, showing us all what it means to be a contributor, and having fun while they're at it," he added.