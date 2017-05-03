Evening Update May 3

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Wednesday, May 3
14°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
BC
Pigeons using needles
Vancouver 5:18 pm - 1,029 views
Cops close drug lab
Coquitlam 4:43 pm - 877 views
U2 jamming at BC Place
Vancouver 3:37 pm - 1,826 views
BC Election 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
More killers, fewer belugas
Hudson Bay 4:19 pm - 272 views
Mulcair to vote in France
Ottawa 4:03 pm - 316 views
Liam Neeson eats for free
New Westminster 3:52 pm - 3,287 views
More Canada News
World
Midwest battles flooding
United States 1:49 pm - 459 views
Guilty of planting bomb
London 12:38 pm - 566 views
Shot at ball game
St. Louis 12:37 pm - 540 views
More World News
Business
Too much booze in the gin
Business 12:26 pm - 749 views
Grocery wars still fierce
Business 10:53 am - 737 views
Molson Coors profits surge
Business 10:52 am - 429 views
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Sid should quit, says doc
Sports 12:41 pm - 9,126 views
Clarke ready to step up
BC Lions - 1,160 views
Calgary eyes Games again
Sports - 3,334 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Alanis mgr stole $7M
Entertainment 3:48 pm - 484 views
Brad Pitt breaks silence
Entertainment 12:45 pm - 1,287 views
Royals 'significant damages'
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 834 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Evening Update May 3
Nicholas Johansen
-
May 3, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 196146
Castanet's Evening Update for Wednesday, May 3, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Photo: Contributed
Top Stories
Report a Typo
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Pigeons using needles
Vancouver - 5:18 pm
Evening Update May 3
Kelowna - 4:55 pm
Cash for 55+ games
Vernon - 4:51 pm
Cops close drug lab
Coquitlam - 4:43 pm
Kamloops slope moving
Kamloops - 4:17 pm
Police nab 4 wanted men
Oliver/Osoyoos - 3:45 pm
Liam Neeson eats for free
New Westminster - 3:52 pm
Girl, 16, wrongly arrested
Surrey - 3:24 pm
No HST, says Clark
Kelowna West - 12:33 pm
Pigeons using needles
Vancouver - 5:18 pm
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
14-98 Okanagan Ave E Penticton
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$3,500
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Burrows
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week
Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of the work week.
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?
There’s jump rope, and then there’s Chinese firefighter jump rope
Must Watch
Pro-tip: If you right-click on the video, you can watch it at 2x...
Ryan Reynolds sings praises of ’empathetic’ wife Blake Lively
Showbiz
Ryan Reynolds credits wife Blake Lively for teaching him to be a...
Weird Wednesday – May 3, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday exists because of things like these…
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us