Runoff coming from pit?

An Oyama resident says runoff from a nearby gravel pit is flowing into Wood Lake, but the operator of the pit says the resident “needs to get his facts straight.”

Alan Gatzke, a long-time resident of Oyama and owner of Gatzke Orchards, says water from the gravel pit above Highway 97, off Gatzke Road, has been making its way through the ditches past his home and into Wood Lake.

Gatzke says he started noticing the runoff following a recent blasting at the pit, which is operated by Interior Gravel Products, in February.

During heavy rain events, Gatzke says the milky-looking water flows through the area's ditches, through a culvert and into Wood Lake.

“The best part of a month ago was the first time I saw it hit the lake,” he said. “Through the month of April there's been times when the flow is high, and especially when it rains, that flow of this stuff gets all the way into the lake.”

On April 13, Gatzke says the water at Oyama Station Beach, at the north end of Wood Lake, was so cloudy, “you couldn't see through six inches of it.”

“If this had happened on the 13th of July, the Oyama Beach, I believe, would have to be closed,” Gatzke said.

A man who answered Interior Gravel Products phone, but declined to give his name, said the gravel pit has been inspected and tested, and the runoff in the ditches is actually from Highway 97.

“The Ministry of Transportation cut through all the silt, the whole highway's lined with silt,” he said. “The highway's all runoff, it all fills into those same ditches.”

“It's not coming from the gravel pit ... we're containing our water.”

Gatzke says an employee at the Ministry of Energy and Mines told him that if runoff from the pit is entering the lake, it would be a “contravention of their contract.”

Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Energy and Mines for comment.

The ministry said they were unable to provide extensive comment due to government communications protocols during the writ period.

However, they did confirm the quarry was inspected by staff from both their ministry and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources on April 10.

"Based on the site visit, little runoff could be attributed to the quarry," the ministry said in an email.

In addition to tourism concerns, Gatzke says the runoff could have implications for the spawning Kokanee in the lake, and may impact their local drinking water, which comes from nearby Kalamalka Lake.

Gatzke brought a sample of the runoff sludge to Lake Country council Tuesday, and expressed his concerns.

“They're encouraging and they expressed gratitude for watching and bringing it forward,” Gatzke said.