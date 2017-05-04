40304

Kelowna  

Runoff coming from pit?

- | Story: 196136

An Oyama resident says runoff from a nearby gravel pit is flowing into Wood Lake, but the operator of the pit says the resident “needs to get his facts straight.”

Alan Gatzke, a long-time resident of Oyama and owner of Gatzke Orchards, says water from the gravel pit above Highway 97, off Gatzke Road, has been making its way through the ditches past his home and into Wood Lake.

Gatzke says he started noticing the runoff following a recent blasting at the pit, which is operated by Interior Gravel Products, in February.

During heavy rain events, Gatzke says the milky-looking water flows through the area's ditches, through a culvert and into Wood Lake.

“The best part of a month ago was the first time I saw it hit the lake,” he said. “Through the month of April there's been times when the flow is high, and especially when it rains, that flow of this stuff gets all the way into the lake.”

On April 13, Gatzke says the water at Oyama Station Beach, at the north end of Wood Lake, was so cloudy, “you couldn't see through six inches of it.”

“If this had happened on the 13th of July, the Oyama Beach, I believe, would have to be closed,” Gatzke said.

A man who answered Interior Gravel Products phone, but declined to give his name, said the gravel pit has been inspected and tested, and the runoff in the ditches is actually from Highway 97.

“The Ministry of Transportation cut through all the silt, the whole highway's lined with silt,” he said. “The highway's all runoff, it all fills into those same ditches.”

“It's not coming from the gravel pit ... we're containing our water.”

Gatzke says an employee at the Ministry of Energy and Mines told him that if runoff from the pit is entering the lake, it would be a “contravention of their contract.”

Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Energy and Mines for comment.

The ministry said they were unable to provide extensive comment due to government communications protocols during the writ period.

However, they did confirm the quarry was inspected by staff from both their ministry and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources on April 10.

"Based on the site visit, little runoff could be attributed to the quarry," the ministry said in an email.

In addition to tourism concerns, Gatzke says the runoff could have implications for the spawning Kokanee in the lake, and may impact their local drinking water, which comes from nearby Kalamalka Lake.

Gatzke brought a sample of the runoff sludge to Lake Country council Tuesday, and expressed his concerns.

“They're encouraging and they expressed gratitude for watching and bringing it forward,” Gatzke said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40137
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3005192
Stunning McKinley Beach Home
$850,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Coral
Coral Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41786


The best Star Wars pics for May the Force

Galleries
As the world celebrate Star Wars day, we’ve gathered our favourite Star Wars pics from around the web.
The best Star Wars pics for May the Force (2)
Galleries
May the 4th be with you indeed.
Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns
Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40936