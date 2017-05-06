Monkey around for a cause

Photo: Facebook

The second annual Monkey Crew Family Fun Day is taking place Sunday at Mission Creek Park.

Monkey Crew Against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma hopes to bring changes to one of the most aggressive cancers and support families and children with the illness.

Proceeds raised from the year’s event will go towards Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada’s initiative to create a Canadian Brain Tumour Registry. All of the funds donated to the registry project this year will be doubled by Brain Canada.

“A brain tumour registry would provide the true incidence rate for DIPG tumours in Canada and help secure more DIPG research funding,” said Angelina Simmons.

Simmons lost her six-year-old daughter Sevanah to an inoperable brainstem tumour.

“Brain tumours are now the leading childhood cancer killer, surpassing leukemia, and DIPG accounts for 80 per cent of childhood brain tumour deaths,” she said. “The zero per cent survival rate for DIPG won’t change without dedicated research funding.”

The event will have many fun money activities, as Sevanah had an enormous monkey collection.

“These kids deserve a chance to grow up. I plan on doing everything in my power to help bring hope to these families, because that is what Sevanah wanted to do,” said Simmons.

Monkey Crew Family Fun Day will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Creek Park.