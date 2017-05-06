40304

Kelowna  

Monkey around for a cause

- | Story: 196135

The second annual Monkey Crew Family Fun Day is taking place Sunday at Mission Creek Park.

Monkey Crew Against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma hopes to bring changes to one of the most aggressive cancers and support families and children with the illness.

Proceeds raised from the year’s event will go towards Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada’s initiative to create a Canadian Brain Tumour Registry. All of the funds donated to the registry project this year will be doubled by Brain Canada.

“A brain tumour registry would provide the true incidence rate for DIPG tumours in Canada and help secure more DIPG research funding,” said Angelina Simmons.

Simmons lost her six-year-old daughter Sevanah to an inoperable brainstem tumour.

“Brain tumours are now the leading childhood cancer killer, surpassing leukemia, and DIPG accounts for 80 per cent of childhood brain tumour deaths,” she said. “The zero per cent survival rate for DIPG won’t change without dedicated research funding.”

The event will have many fun money activities, as Sevanah had an enormous monkey collection.

“These kids deserve a chance to grow up. I plan on doing everything in my power to help bring hope to these families, because that is what Sevanah wanted to do,” said Simmons.

Monkey Crew Family Fun Day will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission Creek Park.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
42110




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Walter
Walter Kelowna SPCA >


41323




Daily Dose – May 6, 2017

Daily Dose
Bounce your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get your Dose on.
Lorde: ‘I know I’m quite strange’
Music
Lorde is doing her best to stay true to herself on her musical...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017
Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week!
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41971