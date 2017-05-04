Letnick defends ag policy

Photo: Flickr/BC Gov't

Norm Letnick says Green leader Andrew Weaver’s "drive-by smear campaign" misses the mark.

The Liberal incumbent in Kelowna-Lake Country and minister of agriculture said in a press release the Greens obviously haven’t been talking to actual farmers.

Weaver visited the Okanagan this week, slamming the Liberals' support for Okanagan orchardists.

“Mr. Weaver should be forgiven for not understanding the issues in the Okanagan. Unfortunately, that’s what happens when you only talk to the media rather than the people you are supposed to be serving,” said Letnick.

B.C.’s agriculture sector has grown 18 per cent since 2011 and is responsible for providing almost 63,000 jobs. In 2016, exports achieved an all-time high at $3.8 billion – a 44 per cent increase since Letnick became minister.

“Thanks to Norm, we have a new farmers donation tax credit helping farmers and food banks and school meal programs,” said farmer Domenic Rampone,a 40-year Kelowna resident. “We have the new grow local program helping British Columbians grow their own food. And Norm is leading the country in the discussion on food supply security.”

“We have set ambitious targets of getting an additional 91,000 hectares into agri-production, reaching $15 billion in sales by 2020,” said Letnick.



“It’s important to me to elect people that are going to be supportive of the different ventures and evolution of business,” said Ria Kitsch, a lifelong Kelowna resident and co-founder of locally owned Kitsch Wines.