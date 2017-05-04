41783
41735

Kelowna  

Letnick defends ag policy

- | Story: 196134

Norm Letnick says Green leader Andrew Weaver’s "drive-by smear campaign" misses the mark.

The Liberal incumbent in Kelowna-Lake Country and minister of agriculture said in a press release the Greens obviously haven’t been talking to actual farmers.

Weaver visited the Okanagan this week, slamming the Liberals' support for Okanagan orchardists.

“Mr. Weaver should be forgiven for not understanding the issues in the Okanagan. Unfortunately, that’s what happens when you only talk to the media rather than the people you are supposed to be serving,” said Letnick.

B.C.’s agriculture sector has grown 18 per cent since 2011 and is responsible for providing almost 63,000 jobs. In 2016, exports achieved an all-time high at $3.8 billion – a 44 per cent increase since Letnick became minister.

“Thanks to Norm, we have a new farmers donation tax credit helping farmers and food banks and school meal programs,” said farmer Domenic Rampone,a 40-year Kelowna resident. “We have the new grow local program helping British Columbians grow their own food. And Norm is leading the country in the discussion on food supply security.”

“We have set ambitious targets of getting an additional 91,000 hectares into agri-production, reaching $15 billion in sales by 2020,” said Letnick.
 
“It’s important to me to elect people that are going to be supportive of the different ventures and evolution of business,” said Ria Kitsch, a lifelong Kelowna resident and co-founder of locally owned Kitsch Wines.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3039594
#101- 2377 Shannon Woods DRive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
41446


41620


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Burrows
Burrows Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41273


Daily Dose – May 4, 2017

Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
One of these things is not like the other.
Gwen Stefani much better after suffering ruptured eardrum
Music
Gwen Stefani is making a speedy recovery after suffering a...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week
Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39975