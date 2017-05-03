Clark toasts B.C. wine

40602
Liberal Leader Christy Clark visited Gray Monk Estate Winery, Wednesday, highlighting the success of B.C.’s wineries, craft breweries, cideries and distilleries.

“B.C.’s wine industry has grown by leaps and bounds, creating thousands of jobs and attracting millions of tourists – and we’re just getting started,” said Clark.

“There’s huge potential still to be realized if we stay on track with a strong economy, low taxes, and a solid plan," she added.  

British Columbia is home to more than 330 wineries, welcoming over a million visitors a year and employing more than 12,000 people.

The Liberal leader promised an international marketing strategy for B.C. wine, craft beer, cider, and distilled products, as well as support for a new BC Wine Centre of Excellence in Penticton.

"We are so proud of the wine industry in the Okanagan Valley and the pioneers and hard-working people who have created something so important for our province," Clark said.

41692