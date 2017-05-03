Ducks laud Kelowna

Photo: Twitter/Anaheim Ducks

Tourism Kelowna spends hundreds of thousands of dollars each year promoting the city.

But, it's unexpected events like an impromptu visit by the NHL's Anaheim Ducks that help put the city on the map.

The Ducks made news across North America when they decided to step away from the hustle and bustle of the Stanley Cup playoffs and spend a few days in Kelowna.

They capped that off with a short video lauding Kelowna as a great place to get away from it all. They shared the video on their team website and the 473,000 people that follow them on twitter.

"You come out here and see the lake, it immediately shuts me down and relaxes me. This was a great idea, I think it's going to benefit our team a lot," said Ducks defenceman Josh Manson.

Tourism Kelowna marketing and communications co-ordinator Chris Shauf, says it's difficult to put a dollar value to the Ducks appearance.

"But, it’s terrific to hear that the Anaheim Ducks had a great time in Kelowna enjoying our beautiful, lakeside city during their stay to practice for their upcoming Stanley Cup playoff matches. We greatly appreciate that they shared their Kelowna experiences with their near half-million followers on Twitter and through their website – that exposure is tremendous," said Shauf.

"We know our destination is a popular vacation spot for many travelers, including athletes and sports fans, and we invite anyone looking for a relaxing vacation in a vibrant, lakeside city to come and experience Kelowna and area for themselves.”

With a two-day break between games three and four of their Western Conference semi-final against Edmonton, the Ducks were able to make the short flight to Kelowna for a few days of rest away from hockey-mad Edmonton.