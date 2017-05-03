Get McHappy, help a kid

Madison Erhardt

A stop at the Golden Arches today will help a child.

It's McHappy Day, and $1 from the purchase of a hot beverage, Big Mac or Happy Meal

will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

"We serve the families outside of Vancouver. There are about 73 families with us on any given night and up to 2,000 a year," said said Ronald McDonald House spokesperson Sarah Catliff. "The families travel to Vancouver to be with their sick child. This helps them get there.

"The Ronald McDonal House is a home away from home for these families."

Catliff says the support from McHappy Day is incredible.

"The support is across the province. It is such a fun day, and we are so grateful for everyone who comes out and makes a difference," she said.