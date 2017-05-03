41717

Kelowna  

Car crashes by airport

A woman crashed her car on Highway 97, north of Kelowna Airport, Tuesday night, after the minivan in front of her braked suddenly.

The woman, driving a silver Honda Civic, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, just after 6 p.m., and was helped by motorists passing by. She was later assessed by paramedics.

The black Dodge Caravan that braked suddenly in front of the woman did not stop at the scene, but Vernon RCMP later found the driver.

The driver of the minivan was ticketed by police. 

