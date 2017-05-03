Trio receive college honour

Photo: Okanagan College Click here to view gallery Photo: Okanagan College Photo: Okanagan College Photo: Okanagan College Former Kelowna mayor Sharon Shepherd is to receive Okanagan College's highest honour.

Shepherd, Penticton resident Randy Manuel and Edna Terbasket of the Okanagan Indian Band are to be named honorary fellows of the college during convocation ceremonies in Kelowna this June.

Shepherd is being recognized for nearly 40 years of work as a volunteer, educator, mentor, business owner, longtime councillor and two-term mayor.

She has championed numerous causes for youth, families, women, the environment and health, including CATCH (Community Action Toward Children’s Health), Soles4Souls, Arion Therapeutic Farm and East meets West, according to a college press release.

Shepherd also served as an honorary chair of the Red Cross fundraising campaign and was a member of the KGH Foundation’s Be a Lifesaver campaign. In recent years, she received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal, the Kotler United Way humanitarian award and the Anita Tozer memorial award.

Shepherd also has connections to the college, acting as a mentor and judge at the School of Business and Enactus OC, and advocating for the Women in Trades Training program.

“I am deeply moved by this honour,” said Shepherd. “The college opens doors to education for so many people, not just in Kelowna but throughout the Okanagan.”

Manuel, an artist, writer, historian and public servant whose career spans more than five decades, will be recognized for his vision and efforts in preserving the history and ecology of the region.

Manuel began volunteering with the Okanagan Historical Society at age 17 and has supported the organization for more than 50 years. He served as president of the Okanagan-Similkameen Parks Society in the late 1970s and established the Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society and the SS Sicamous Restoration Society in 1988.

Manuel was the curator of the Penticton Museum from 1986 to 2005 and served as a Penticton city councillor from 2005-08 and then as a director and president of the Okanagan School of Arts.

A renowned Indigenous educator, Edna Terbasket serves as executive director of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society in Kelowna.

Terbasket was a driving force behind the creation of the college’s Aboriginal career fair that began in 1995. She has also served on the Okanagan College board of governors (1999-2001) and in 2013 was named as one of 50 people who made a difference in development of the institution.

In 2012 ,Terbasket received the education advocate of the year award from the Association of BC Deans of Education. She credits her mother, who overcame tremendous adversity in a lifelong pursuit of continuing her education, as one of her greatest role models.

“I draw great inspiration from her journey in education,” explained Terbasket. “My mother is 84 now and taught the Okanagan language until she was 82. When I see our youth struggle, I try to guide them to education, to find something they are passionate about and want to pursue.”