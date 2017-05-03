Liberals on Hwy 97 plan

Photo: Twitter

Kelowna Liberals Norm Letnick and Steve Thomson are touting their party's transportation plan for the Central Okanagan.

In a statement, the incumbent candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna-Mission listed their priorities, saying they will work to support:

Completion of Highway 97 six-laning and the intersections improvement project.

Completion of John Hindle Drive, connecting Glenmore to Highway 97 at UBC Okanagan.

Completion of transfer of ownership of the old Highway 97 to the District of Lake Country and help Lake Country taxpayers turn it into a world-class public amenity.

District of Lake Country to fix the bottleneck at Beaver Lake Road.

Kelowna to extend the Clement Avenue expressway from Glenmore Road to Highway 33, taking more traffic off Highway 97 with fewer intersections.

Completion of Westside Road improvements to improve travel safety and efficiency.

“Locally, our investment into bridges, roads and transit has been more than at any other period in B.C. history, starting with a new bridge over Lake Okanagan,” said Thomson. “And we will continue to work to advocate for more transit hours for our growing region, secure more funds for bike paths, and work with West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country to ensure a safe, sustainable and efficient road network throughout the region.”