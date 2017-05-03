41717
Kelowna  

Polls reopen today

Advance voting for the May 9 provincial election resumes today.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at a number of locations Wednesday through Saturday.

Advance polls will be open at the following locations.

Kelowna-Lake Country - 4 locations

Kelowna International Airport, all four days
Rutland Centennial Hall, all four days
St. David's Presbyterian Church, all four days
Winfield Memorial Hall, all four days

Kelowna-Mission - four locations

Evangel Church, all four days
Mission Creek Alliance Church, all four days
Okanagan Mission Community Hall, all four days
Willow Park Church, all four days

Kelowna West - four locations

Emmanuel Church, all four days
Grace Baptist Church, all four days
Kelowna Curling Club, all four days
Super 8 West Kelowna Motel, all four days

To be eligible to vote in the May 9 provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older on general voting day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months.

A little more than 231,000 people across the province voted in advance polls over the weekend, including 11,000 in the three Central Okanagan ridings.

