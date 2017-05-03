Clark rallies supporters

UPDATE 7 a.m.

Liberal leader Christy Clark will conclude her swing through the Okanagan Wednesday morning with two events.

She will take part in a radio debate with the other candidates from Kelowna West before wrapping up the trip at Gray Monk Estate Winery in Lake Country. That event takes place at 10:40 this morning.

BC Liberal leader Christy Clark spoke to supporters at a rally in Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

Clark, incumbent candidate for the Kelowna West riding, toured through the Okanagan Tuesday, finishing with the rally for party faithful at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Clark went after the NDP's John Horgan, telling her supporters that his policies would destroy B.C.'s resource industries.

She also talked Donald Trump.

“He's gone after our dairy industry, he wants to move those jobs down south. He's going after our forest industry, a plan to kill one in three jobs in the forest industry in British Columbia, and who knows what will be next,” Clark said. “British Columbia needs a fighter.”

While it was all smiles inside, several people protested outside the venue, primarily over the construction of the Site C dam.

“I went to the all-candidates meeting last night in West Kelowna to hear what she might have to say and she was a no-show,” said Faye Shaw, one of the protestors. “And yet she's here tonight, here in Kelowna, to do a meet-and-greet with party insiders.”

Clark has not appeared at any of the all-candidates forums for the Kelowna West riding, but she's expected to participate in one Wednesday morning.