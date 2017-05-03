41783
41735

Kelowna  

Clark rallies supporters

- | Story: 196045

UPDATE 7 a.m.

Liberal leader Christy Clark will conclude her swing through the Okanagan Wednesday morning with two events.

She will take part in a radio debate with the other candidates from Kelowna West before wrapping up the trip at Gray Monk Estate Winery in Lake Country. That event takes place at 10:40 this morning.

BC Liberal leader Christy Clark spoke to supporters at a rally in Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

Clark, incumbent candidate for the Kelowna West riding, toured through the Okanagan Tuesday, finishing with the rally for party faithful at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Clark went after the NDP's John Horgan, telling her supporters that his policies would destroy B.C.'s resource industries.

She also talked Donald Trump.

“He's gone after our dairy industry, he wants to move those jobs down south. He's going after our forest industry, a plan to kill one in three jobs in the forest industry in British Columbia, and who knows what will be next,” Clark said. “British Columbia needs a fighter.”

While it was all smiles inside, several people protested outside the venue, primarily over the construction of the Site C dam.

“I went to the all-candidates meeting last night in West Kelowna to hear what she might have to say and she was a no-show,” said Faye Shaw, one of the protestors. “And yet she's here tonight, here in Kelowna, to do a meet-and-greet with party insiders.”

Clark has not appeared at any of the all-candidates forums for the Kelowna West riding, but she's expected to participate in one Wednesday morning.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41935
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3038588
14-98 Okanagan Ave E Penticton
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$3,500
more details
38398




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Burrows
Burrows Kelowna SPCA >


40303




Bubble wrap bike invention

Must Watch
There’s not a kid on earth that wouldn’t want to ride the bubble wrap bike.
Daily Dose – May 3, 2017
Daily Dose
Stating the obvious and more in today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You must be this cool to view this post.
Kurt Russell broke Marvel’s strict no-photo policy
Showbiz
Kurt Russell committed a “cardinal sin” on the set of...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real
Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41656
39499