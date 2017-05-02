A winefest amuse bouche

40602
It's spring winefest time again in the Okanagan, and Culture Vulture TV's Leanne Allen is back to take us on a video tour of some of the hotspots.

It's the 23rd year for the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival, which runs from from Thursday through May 14 at venues up and down the Valley. 

“For us, this festival is the unofficial kickoff to the busy summer season. Not only does it give us the chance to celebrate the new spring releases, but also the opportunity to reconnect with fellow wineries and industry partners to toast the beginning of another successful year," says Lindsay Kelm, with the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society.

More than 80 events are planned.

For more information, visit www.thewinefestivals.com.

