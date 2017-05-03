Live: osprey cam

41783
More than 32,000 people are trying to catch a glimpse of the ospreys in Kelowna, and FortisBC has set up a live stream to make it happen.

The creatures have garnered attention worldwide and a community of people have been keeping an eye on the birds, even naming one Storm.

“It’s great to see that so many people are interested and engaged with the nest,” said Fortis spokesperson Amy Bunton.

“We make sure if they are trying to build the nest, we stop them from building it or we move them to a pole that is not in use,” said Bunton.

When an osprey is observed trying to nest, crews will place orange cones on top of the pole. If the osprey does manage to build a nest on a live power pole, the nest is safely removed and an alternative pole with a suitable nesting platform is provided.

“We want to make sure the birds are safe and the other reason is because it mitigates any power outages to our customers or any interruptions to service,” she said.

To catch a glimpse of the ospreys on the livestream, click here.

