Tech-savvy seniors

Madison Erhardt

You're never too old to get tech savvy – at least that's what Okanagan Regional Library has to say.

The Kelowna branch is hosting free weekly "mobile meet-ups" for seniors, to help them master the ins and outs of their cellphones and tablets.

Experts are available to answer questions about the new-fangled gizmos that might be daunting to many.

"It's an ongoing program we have as part of our revitalization project. We meet with seniors and provide them with technology help," said reference librarian James Stuart.

The three-week course will have seniors texting and snapping selfies with confidence. The first week is an introduction, and the second and third sessions delve into settings and apps.

Stuart says seniors leave the class with a better understanding of their devices and some peace of mind about technology.