Kelowna  

Fore: caddies, volunteers

If you have a few days to spare and enjoy the game of golf, the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada has an opportunity for you.

Volunteers and caddies are needed for the upcoming second annual GolfBC Championship, June 12-18 at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Up to 300 volunteers are needed to run a successful event. In particular, there is a need for course marshalls and walking scorers.

Volunteers get a commemorative golf shirt and hat, lunch while on shift and special volunteer events, including an appreciation barbecue.

For the more enthusiastic golfer who wants to watch the pros up-close, caddies are also needed.

Golfers looking to pick up a few tips, can get a close look at how the pros approach, and play the game.

Caddies receive a nominal payment from the pros.

Click here to apply for volunteer, or caddie spots.

