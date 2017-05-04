41776
Kelowna ready to 'Play On'

A portion of downtown Kelowna will be transformed into one of the largest outdoor street hockey rinks in Canada this weekend.

Thirteen rinks will be constructed on Water Street and Prospera Place for the annual Hockey Night in Canada Play On! street hockey festival, the seventh edition in Kelowna.

It's the largest street hockey tournament in Canada.

More than 800 players of all ages have signed up to take part on teams consisting of four to nine players.

Play On! runs this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

