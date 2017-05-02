41044

Kelowna  

Confession admissible?

- | Story: 196007

The man accused of running down a paper carrier in 2013 was in court Tuesday, as a judge decides the admissibility of his previous confession.

Donald Brodie was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and flight causing bodily harm after a car with Brodie and others inside drove through a police check stop in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2013, prompting a chase by police.

During the chase, the black Eagle Talon struck Steve Kania near Highway 33 in Rutland, putting him in a coma and leaving him with a serious brain injury.

Nathan Fahl was originally charged as the man behind the wheel, until Brodie allegedly confessed to police that he was the driver following a later arrest on Dec. 21, 2013.

In June 2014, Brodie sent a handwritten letter to several local media outlets, including Castanet, accepting fault for the incident and expressing remorse, while blaming the RCMP for chasing him that night.

No charges were laid against the RCMP officers involved. 

Brodie was back in court Tuesday for a voir dire to determine the admissibility of evidence in the case against him, including his prior confession and a strip search conducted by police.

Brodie's voir dire, a trial within a trial, is expected to continue into next week, while the remainder of his judge-only trial is scheduled for July and September.

Fahl, the man originally charged with hitting Kania, was recently sentenced to 30 months in jail for stealing a bait car in March 2016.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
1926928
lakefront Acreages on South Arrow Lake only minutes to Castlegar
$449,000
more details
40303


37070


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Socks
Socks Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41227


Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real

Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the show over the years, but they would be a lot cooler if they were...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real (2)
Galleries
You wouldn’t subscribe!?
Penguins goalie makes a crazy goal-line save
Must Watch
The Washington Capitals eked by the Pittsburgh Penguins in OT...
Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’
Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41971
39499