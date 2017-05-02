Confession admissible?

Photo: Facebook Donald Brodie

The man accused of running down a paper carrier in 2013 was in court Tuesday, as a judge decides the admissibility of his previous confession.

Donald Brodie was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and flight causing bodily harm after a car with Brodie and others inside drove through a police check stop in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2013, prompting a chase by police.

During the chase, the black Eagle Talon struck Steve Kania near Highway 33 in Rutland, putting him in a coma and leaving him with a serious brain injury.

Nathan Fahl was originally charged as the man behind the wheel, until Brodie allegedly confessed to police that he was the driver following a later arrest on Dec. 21, 2013.

In June 2014, Brodie sent a handwritten letter to several local media outlets, including Castanet, accepting fault for the incident and expressing remorse, while blaming the RCMP for chasing him that night.

No charges were laid against the RCMP officers involved.

Brodie was back in court Tuesday for a voir dire to determine the admissibility of evidence in the case against him, including his prior confession and a strip search conducted by police.

Brodie's voir dire, a trial within a trial, is expected to continue into next week, while the remainder of his judge-only trial is scheduled for July and September.

Fahl, the man originally charged with hitting Kania, was recently sentenced to 30 months in jail for stealing a bait car in March 2016.