Photo: Contributed

Kelowna city council approved $3.7 million worth of tax breaks this week for four rental housing developments.

The developments’ exemption from municipal taxes is part of a bylaw created to encourage developers to build rental housing in Kelowna.

For more on the decades-long tax exemptions, and why at least one councillor was dubious about them, read the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.