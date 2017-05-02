Drug bust charges upheld

Photo: Castanet Staff Drugs and cash found in the 2014, raid.

A Kelowna man charged after police found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his home will stand trial, after his application to have the charges dropped was dismissed Tuesday.

Shelden Harris, 33, was arrested Oct. 10, 2014, after police concluded a four-week investigation with raids on two Kelowna homes.

Police suspected Harris's home on the 1400 block of Crawford Road was being used to package drugs. A search warrant revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, heroin, hashish, ammunition and $18,500 in cash.

Harris and Tyson Still, another man alleged to be involved in the operation, both face five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and began their five-day trial Monday.

Harris had applied to have his charges thrown out, due to the length of time the case has taken to get to trial.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Supreme Court cases must take no longer than 30 months from when charges have been laid to the end of trial, barring delays attributed to the defence and any exceptional circumstances. If a case takes longer, they are to be thrown out.

Harris was arrested on Oct. 10, 2014, but was released on a promise to appear back in court in December. He wasn't officially charged in court until Dec. 15, 2014.

Harris argued the time his case has taken should begin when he was arrested, which would put the total time over the limit.

Justice Victoria Gray ruled Tuesday that the actual case time began when his charges were sworn in at court on Dec. 15, 2014, putting the total time at 28 months and 23 days.

Two others, Christopher Schiller and Casandra Diehl, are also facing charges in connection with the bust, but they have yet to go to trial.

Harris faced several possession for the purpose of trafficking charges, along with additional firearms charges, in Burnaby in 2007, but the charges were later dropped.