Kelowna  

Celebrating Asian Heritage

Asian Heritage Month's Opening Gala is just a few days away.

The gala is put on by members of Kelowna’s Japanese community group Kodomokai, and features a wide variety of Japanese cultural performances, including shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute), shamisen (a Japanese stringed instrument), karate and local Japanese drumming group Yamabiko Taiko. 

“I missed the opportunity to enjoy cultural events with my kids in Japan,” says founder Akiko Sentesy, who came to Kelowna in 2003 and runs a daycare where she mostly speaks Japanese to the kids.

“I have found joy in being involved with Kodomokai. I wanted my children to experience Japanese culture through wonderful, local events. Moreover, I thought it would be more enjoyable and memorable if they could share it with their friends who are growing up in a similar environment. That was why I started Kodomokai,” she said.

“Family” is a key theme for this year’s Opening Gala which will also provide childminding where children will have the opportunity to play with Japanese toys and games, and do crafts while their parents take in the show.

Saturday, May 6 is opening night. The show starts at 6 p.m. at Okanagan College Theatre. Advance tickets are on sale for $10 and will be $15 at the door. 

