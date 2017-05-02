41136
40959

Kelowna  

Canstruction calling you

Story: 195994

Madison Erhardt

It's amazing what you can do with a can of soup. 

Orchard Park Mall is hosting the eighth annual Canstruction event this week, featuring sculptures made out of canned food.

"We are excited to partner with the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. Half of all the food will go to the Salvation Army, and the other half is going to the the community food bank," said Patty Lou-Bryant, communications manager for the Kelowna Salvation Army. 

Rotary members started building the structures on Monday, with Canada's 150th birthday as the theme. 

"We have built a Tim Hortons cup, and it says Canada 150 around the base," said says Rotary member Bruce Henderson. "We have a birthday cake being built, and two other different structures."

Canstruction started in 2011 as a Rotary project. 

For more information on how you can donate, click here.

40742
