Local last seen in Peru

Photo: Facebook

A 37-year-old Kelowna woman has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Peru.

Julie Baker’s mother said her daughter has not been in contact friends, family or her children for two weeks, and her Facebook account was deleted on Monday.

“Very unlike her,” said Lynne Currie-Tickell. “Circumstances (are) very concerning, as any and all communication abruptly stopped.”

Her mother said her daughter may be in Brazil, Costa Rica or Panama.

Baker has blonde hair, is five-foot-six, has a sleeve tattoo and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canadian embassy at 1-800-387-3124 or RCMP.