New STEM seats promised

Photo: UBCO

The BC Liberals are promising new science, technology, engineering and math seats in Kelowna and Kamloops.

As part of a plan to add 1,000 new "STEM" graduates to the province by 2022, the party announced Monday that Kelowna post-secondary institutions will receive 55 of those seats.

UBC Okanagan would receive 35 new seats and Okanagan College 20.

“Kelowna is already a tech leader in the province and in the country, and this announcement will help companies here access more local talent than ever before,” said Steve Thomson, candidate in Kelowna-Mission.

Also Monday, the Liberals announced 80 new seats at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, allowing TRU students the ability to complete a full bachelor of engineering there.

“We believe that the tech sector is an opportunity for every region of the province,” said Todd Stone, candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson. “That’s why we are ensuring students studying at TRU have the opportunity to train for jobs in a growing tech sector.”